-
Now Playing: Everything you missed on the shocking season finale of ‘The Bachelor’
-
Now Playing: Bachelor Breakdown: Madison breaks up, Peter's mom takes a stand
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' reveals who had Peter's mom in tears
-
Now Playing: 'All Rise' star Simone Missick on going from the Marvel Universe to the courtroom
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ finale part 2 recap
-
Now Playing: Carly Pearce and Michael Ray perform ‘Finish Your Sentences’
-
Now Playing: 'Property Brothers' are launching brand new show on HGTV
-
Now Playing: Author Brian Greene reflects on the beginning and possible end of time
-
Now Playing: David Burd says his bar mitzvah checks launched his music career
-
Now Playing: Weinstein 'despondent' as he faces sentencing
-
Now Playing: Bull gets to shelter indoors
-
Now Playing: Jameela Jamil says she is a 'feminist in progress'
-
Now Playing: Country music stars hold concert for tornado victims
-
Now Playing: Popular game shows to record without audiences
-
Now Playing: Motown writers and Temptations’ Otis Williams unite with Broadway’s ‘Ain’t Too Proud’
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: John Krasinski says he’d be an extra in any film Tom Brady produces
-
Now Playing: Anthony Daniels discusses his 'Star Wars' legacy
-
Now Playing: Nick Offerman explains why people should stop 'genderizing'
-
Now Playing: These tech gadgets will make your life easier