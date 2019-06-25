Transcript for 'The Bachelorette' week 6 recap

They did not and we start with bachelorette Hanna be getting. Her search for allowed back on track her guy that's starting to show their true emotion so let's get indie tales from our cheat. Senior bachelorette analysts. Jack Sheehan and Jack naked bungee jumping. Make your bungee jumping I had to put my coffee down in the back there just momentarily last night's episode Riga Latvia it's the capital of Latvia. Guys trying to stay out of each other's way. While developing feelings for for Hanna. One little irritated remains and so. Will roll that beautiful bachelorette footage. Riga Latvia. And hand as men get on message there's an online and spend your time author make the most news. Can remove a one on one date with Jared naked bungee jump being. Garrett issues the details we decided to bungee jump naked. Pigeons blew twenty and thinks he hears all alternative facts are there is no way Hannah went on stripping naked. We dared time pro group date let's drink so moonshine. Predicament. And eats up nickel. Luke p.'s doesn't like detonated bungee jumping stuff. I'm just thinking of you holding him bears fan and he really pissed me off I mean a refresher. Analyst. Jet takes matters into his own hands and head. Week that seemed to work asking him about details on day that you weren't on but that was coming out your lying I'm not getting in Ireland. But when I'm driving in my lane looked over and I see something that concerns me now that's you coming Miley. Both actually. Kids town kids count kids count stops that eight. Yeah so you so you might recall that last week we had like a nothing kiss council that was a serious improvement right there couple of guys went home the dirty d.s Dustin and Dylan they're gone don't worry about it we never knew him anyway next week. Seven dudes are left. Netherlands. Boo on that note I think an old dude and a pickle the pickle back let's hope for their sake that the pickle is coming back. I'm gonna go get my coffee. Fast after it slammed. Thank you are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.