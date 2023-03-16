Bank fears fuel markets

Credit Suisse saw its stock surge this morning after borrowing billions amid concern about its liquidity. ABC’s Lindsay Watts reports on what’s being called a “slow-rolling crisis” in global finance.

March 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live