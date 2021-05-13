Transcript for Baseball player’s story of hope

They see that hitting a baseball it's the hardest thing to do you in all of professional sports. Yeah. And yeah. In the second inning of a minor league game between Sacramento and Las Vegas on Tuesday. Drew Robbins in crushing the ball into the bullpen a home run pretty amazing. Even more silt would you consider that only thirteen months ago. That's when he nine year old pro ballplayer attempted suicide. How can this be happening learn what happened. Are trying to survive this. Al Robinson's comeback already being called the most inspirational sports story of the year. It's the subject of a documentary airing tonight on ESPN and the mother had to move a business. And possible. Level of perfection. Robinson played in a hundred MLB games for both the Texas Rangers and the St. Louis Cardinals from Tony seventeen to 2090. Being on top the world. Along their last. Until the next day when Anderson town. In April to 18 when he Robinson attempting to take his old life with a revolver. But he survived. The incident would cost him his right guy that he says it allowed him to find his focus. Ending the stigma around mental health issues. Everyone wants to get better and feel better and get out the darkness I just want people to know it's okay. To talk about it and to reach out for help and to feel safe when they do so the right. Fielder sharing that message with his teammates as he works his way from the minor leagues backed into the majors Robinson continuing to improve his mental health. While embracing his own miraculous physical recovery. I got some black. Alive to drew Robinson story airs tonight on ESPN at 8 PM eastern. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress contact the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1800. 273. Tock. Just an incredible story an incredible young man so glad to see that he's having a second chance at life because this time on this earth was not over not over he said he felt called. To get back in the game and to help others while he sat. Not putting his mental health above all else and getting out there talking to other people. About is truly inspirational. That's nine again that number was 180273. Talk and anybody needs that hotline.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.