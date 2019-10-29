Transcript for Becoming Beetlejuice

The little. And in my favorite moments from Tim Burton's classic 1988. Film beetlejuice and fans of the girls with the most are now getting a whole lot more music and so much more from BOJ's thanks to a new show on Broadway. And just in time for Halloween are will Ganz went backstage at beetlejuice the musical well tell us what we're missing. Well you got the memo on the beetlejuice screens so far so good he had around. But they get that bringing beetlejuice. Back to life especially on Broadway is no easy feat he need an incredible actor a genius technical team make up costumes. And oh yeah you gotta say is named three times. Beetlejuice beetlejuice fetal genes is back from the dead in a spectacular new musical turning to great white way into the great. Right way. Alex frightening bringing beetle juice to life. This sort of in the winter garden theater. Alex telling me how his beetlejuice is different from Michael key as in the 1988 movie. Regular bracket get docked at the let that guy. Eagle Jews is completely sympathetic from the top so much so you forget he's a bad guy. And I think that's the big magic and of the show is that you instantly fall mama my character. Falling in love with a literal demon Whipple. As for the show itself field uses the dead pool of Broadway feelings pummeled. Because it like dead pool it knows it's a musical. I'm aware that I'm an actor playing a role we poke fun of other Broadway shows we both but it our show. And I think just the thing that you're like no show is doing this right now right by proxy means that you're the Ryan Reynolds. Broadway I didn't wanna stand out loud but I'm glad you're dead yank you so much your sell well thank you we just get it cut away to a different set of abs. As for Alex is incredible transformation into the coast with the most. How long does it take each night treated turning to peel jinx it takes. Thirty minutes I would say from top to tail right. And even after six different shows on Broadway this is more makeup and constantly that Alex has ever had to work quick. That's. And that creepy beetlejuice voice Alex is able to speak and sing like that for eight shows a week. On top of all of the other physical and sometimes supernatural stunts he's doing on stage tonight are 200 show and I've done a 197 of them. Plus previews I've done well over 200 without calling out about it by virtue of creating in crafting this thing that is sustainable death I got really proud like he. But underneath the make up how does playing a character like beetlejuice affect a nice guy like Alex. Do you ever feel like you are having a hard time shaking like. This psychological parts are being beetle yes I he's literally a demon from hell like this that painted over and I Greta that's turning enough. Who does. There isn't there is like an hour after the show where I am. I've noticed there is a bit more edge free I think they're a bit of it come with me but I'm starting to learn how to sort of come out of it. Quicker back to that macabre make up situation. A base coat cons wearing green veered microphone above that we capped a wig. More cons whirring and some beetle juice in the form of green suits. From there he gets dressed throwing out its hand distressed and hand sewn cost him until finally. Everybody. It's me a different person and he's down to the stage and. So first show about a dead guy there's a ton of life in this musical two and a half hours of nonstop energy. And Alex and the rest of the team make it happen eight. Times a week you guys need to have those Ryan Reynolds Abbott. Klein and I think brown I just dressers and make up artists were saying he swept through everything so much they have to re apply and change clothes all throughout the night. I watched beetlejuice the movie a 1001 times is a kid. I'm so again there are differences here but obviously still based on the character beetlejuice everything element from the classic or is there any day. There is some day. You have very. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.