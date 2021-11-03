Transcript for Biden to address nation on anniversary of pandemic

This morning president Biden preparing for its prime time address marking one year of covad Corbett nine tin can be. Conduct denies as a pundit meek we have dry and the alarm bailed. Loud and clears a march 112020. The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. President trump imposed a travel ban on Europe Tom Hanks tested positive and the NBA season came to an abrupt halt. The NBA has made that decision they have just announced. That they are suspending. Play. The anniversary coming hours after congress approved president Barnes one point nine trillion dollar relief bill. This is the most consequential legislation and any of us well ever. Be a party tip. The president says he'll sign it tomorrow Cindy most Americans 14100 dollars by the end of the month. The first batch of payments will be sent electronically to taxpayers who have direct deposit with the IRS qualifying families can also now claim a larger child tax credit for 20/20 13600. Dollars for each child age five and under. And 3000 dollars for older children under eighteen to help coming just in time for people like you told your Gonzales in Ohio. We were strolling in don't know how we feel a lot better be or how the hell away. The bill also lowers health care premiums for people on obamacare and extends hope for the airline industry this morning United Airlines now withdrawing its furlough notices an American Airlines CEO sending this letter to thirteen thousand employees saying to those who had received notices warning of furloughs. Those are happily canceled he can tear them up. More Americans are heading back to work as states look more restrictions. Maryland new York and New Jersey all plan to ease rules on business as soon and Texas businesses are now open at 100% capacity would no statewide mask mandate. Many doctors are worried no restrictions and a low vaccination rate in Texas. Will lead to another spike in cases. It is a really sad painful experience to shield that our elected shall. Don't trust just don't trust our expertise. And are not listening to its. The city of Austin is refusing to lift its mass mandate. The Texas attorney general is now threatening to sue the city for not following the governor's order the AG tweeting city leaders must not be thinking clearly adding maybe it's oxygen deprivation frequent topple masking in Arlington Texas. The Rangers beat the first made truly changed to allow fans in the stadium and one half percent capacity meanwhile on the race to backs anymore Americans target is now partnering with CBS. Allowing the pharmacy to give people shots inside target fitting rooms one import Dole's in the US has now received at least one vaccine dose. Including residents at the senior living community in Virginia smashing of piracy Kenyatta after getting their shots. And got to celebrate president Biden's prime time address tonight is expected to be about twenty minutes focusing on the tragedy of the past year. What needs to be done in the days ahead.

