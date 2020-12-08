Transcript for Biden chooses Harris as running mate

This morning from rivals turn running mates Joseph Biden in Kabul Harris set to hold their first event together in Delaware today. Just hours after Biden called on the California senator to be his vice presidents the groundbreaking announcement making Harris the first black ES Asian American woman on a major parties taking it Biden previously saying trust would be a major factor in his decision. What are things I learned is that no president. In the 21 century can handle the job all by themselves for Biden in Harris that trust may have been established due to a family connection. They first met through Biden's late son Bo who was attorney general of Delaware when Harris was AG in California. Analysts say harris' experience campaigning. Waiting multiple statewide races. Also differentiated her from the other VP contenders this is well with in our power. Her growing appeal among suburban women could be crucial women especially older women are going to be very drawn to having her as a part of mystic. But critics say here is his record as a prosecutor could be a sticking point she put over 15100 people in jail for marijuana violations then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. White congresswoman toast Gabbert referring to this interview from 2019. Have you smoked. Welcome and I agenda an email I did and I didn't handle it. And with racial justice dominating the headlines here's his pro police track record will be info kids. But supporters say even with her tough on crime past Harris has recently spearheaded the push for police reform. But that will also energize the black community because she has really been Al they are talking about how important police reform is president trump Tuesday attacking Harris within minutes of the announcement. The most horrible most disrespectful of anybody and the US senate. Claiming she's the most liberal senator and calling out her performance during the Brett Cavanaugh hearings. Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body. I'm happy that in certain more specific question mail vs female. There are. Medical per. He has just Gavin and she was nasty to a level that was just. A horrible thing the way she was. The records show before he was president trump actually contributed to here is his campaigns in California. The trip campaign responding this morning. Seeing the fact that the president donated to here is his campaigns in the past shows he's not a racist and some of his critics have claimed. Asked for that event today with Biden and Harris in Delaware we're told will be discussing how they plan to work together to quote restore the soul of the nation. And fight. For working families. Kenneth and Mona. And asked thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.