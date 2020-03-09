Transcript for Biden heads to Kenosha Thursday

This morning president drawn taking steps to revoke federal funding from what he calls anarchist cities. The president is ordering all federal agencies to send reports of the White House within fourteen days laying on funds that can be re directed. Trump's memo signaling out Washington DC Seattle Portland and New York City. The president writing in a tweet that his administration quote we'll do everything in its power to prevent week mayors and lawless cities from taking federal dollars. Overnight New York City mayor bill the blonde zeal calling the move a racist campaign stunt and New York governor Andrew Cuomo claiming the president's order is illegal. Noting that New York City alone receives seven billion dollars a year in federal aid for housing medical and Homeland Security. Cuomo slamming trump. If he was a king but that would kill New York City. Which is what he has been trying to do since he was elected. The best thing he did for New York City. Let. As president trump pushes his law and order message on the campaign trail. The White House says federal authorities have arrested more than 200 people in several cities in recent demonstrations linked to police brutality. And in a new interview attorney general bill bark appear to support the president's unfounded claim the so called bugs plotted to fly to the Republican National Convention. To incite unrest. See numerous reports of people coming from other cities and to Washington. As we received many reports of people going into a notion from various statements or you're not Pete Peterson you don't know specifically what the president was referring to I don't companies from when he spoke about this he was seems to be talking in general terms. Barr also denying the systemic racism is a factor in the police shooting of black men the fact of the matter it's a very rare for an unarmed. African American to be shot by a white police officer they were ten cases last year six of them be. The suspect was attacking the police officer physical is today democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden is ramping up his travel. Heading to Kenosha Wisconsin to meet with the family of Jacob Blake the black man shot seven times in the back by police. Throb during his visit to Kenosha this week did not meet with Blake's family meanwhile on Wednesday two very different looking campaign. Buy it and at a socially distant event in Delaware pushing his message to the president is making the country less safe. The president thrown. His administration had done their jobs. Earlier this crisis. America's schools would be open going to be opened safely. While president trump greeted supporters in North Carolina although a metal gate separated him from the crowd his supporters were packed in together. Few wearing a mask. As for president trumps push to defund cities critics call it. An empty gesture Seattle's mayor calls it unlawful saying the president. Does not have the quote power to decide who gets funding based on his political interests.

