Transcript for Biden pushes relief plan and reopening schools

Overnight president Biden at a town hall in Wisconsin. Laying out his goals for economic relief and getting kids back to class and the president says he wants the majority of students in kindergarten through eighth grade back in schools for in person learning five days a week. By the end of his first hundred days in office which is the debate oral. We've had a significant percentage of them being able reopen the president tried to reassure a second grader who said she fears being infected at school don't be scared me. Don't be scared you're gonna be fun but I didn't says we have a long way to go before things return sweet pre pandemic and warm. As my mother would save the grace of god the goodwill when neighbors. That by. Its next Christmas I think will be in a very different circumstance god willing then we are today. The president also saying it's time to move on from his predecessor. At one point calling former president trump the former guy I'm. Tired talker but don't tell the won't talk about him anymore for four years. Paul lets them lose its trunk. The next four years I wanna make sure all the news is the American people Democrats hope to pass bite in nearly two trillion dollar Covert relief plan. Including 14100 dollar stimulus payments. That they say could be sent out by mid march might and said he's willing to negotiate his proposal for a fifteen dollar minimum wage a centerpiece of this bill. Which has become a sticking point know what you. You know. Its. Totally legitimate for small business owners. To be concerned about how that changes Republicans say the plan is too expensive meanwhile the infighting in the GOP has intensified. After former president trump blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calling him a dour soul and and and smiling political hack. Adding if Republican senators are going to stay with him he will not win again. McConnell voted to acquit trump during the impeachment trial but leader blamed him for provoking the attack on the US capitol in a Wall Street Journal op Ed McConnell saying there is no question former president trump Beers moral responsibility. In his statement yesterday former president trump vowed to support primary candidates who challenged Republicans who did not support him during impeachment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.