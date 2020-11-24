Transcript for Biden's presidential transition allowed to proceed

Three weeks ago today was Election Day this morning 21 days later president elect Joseph Biden can officially begin his transition and to the White House. That's because a key government agency has finally acknowledged that Biden won. But overnight president trump put not go that far ABC who has bushels Lee has the latest from Washington Elizabeth good morning. Kenneth good morning to you the federal government is now allowing the Biden transition to start. But overnight president trump made it clear his fight isn't over yet. This morning president trump still refusing to concede even after authorizing his team to begin the transition process. The General Services Administration informed president elect Biden Monday that he now has access to six million dollars in transition funding in a tweet the president implied he had signed off on the move. In the best interest of our country. And said he's instructed his team to cooperate. The later the president writing what does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the dams have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases. We are moving full speed ahead it comes as Strom suffers even more legal defeats in his effort to overturn the election results. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejecting five more lawsuits. Even Rush Limbaugh is slamming trumps legal team they promised block. Busters stopped and then nothing happened. And that's just and that's not. Well this is it's not good the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani maintains the election was stolen from trump. He now admits exaggerating when making this claim about Detroit's. The only place may be worse as Michigan and particularly the city of Detroit. The city of Detroit probably had more voters than it has citizens. What I'm I'm I'm exaggerating a bit. But all you have to do is look at that statistical data. In the meantime another recount in Georgia requested by the trump campaign begins today state officials admit this third recount is unlikely to change the results. President elect Biden now moving forward to introducing six cabinet nominees today many of them making history. Janet Yellen if confirmed will be the first woman to service Treasury Secretary. And Alejandro my carcass would become the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security still president Trump's lawyers insisted the fight for the White House will go on what is the hole in the vaults. Well look we did this of course it's to get to air an accurate results because the election was stolen in presidential. When the winds light. But here's another sign that things are sinking in at the White House overnight counts chief of staff mark meadows issued a new memo saying the administration. Will ensure a smooth transfer of power Kenneth Elizabeth there Washington think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.