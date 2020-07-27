Transcript for Biotech company moves to phase 3 vaccine trials

This Maureen thousands of patients across the country lining up for the nation's first large scale vaccine trial births are. Apprehension. Are no. Lesson two weeks after publishing promising results from early test dean but durning is heading into phase three of its trial. Taking 30000 volunteers. And injecting them with what could be the first immunization against corona virus. I think grant or. This instead contract. Wrote well. It comes as the nation's daily death tolls sees a new spike. The US averaging nearly a thousand deaths every day over the last week California at the hardest hit state in the country now seen a record number of deaths including a Los Angeles firefighter and an Alley PD officer and in Alabama where hospitalizations. Or write an all time high a police chief near Birmingham is in the icu. We are at war. We're in the trenches. Meanwhile Kentucky is bracing for new restrictions today. After Steen its worst day yet. We'll get through it together. The no wraps do a lot more. Also today Indiana is set to begin its statewide mask mandates and at least five states are now wouldn't need a skilled professionals FEMA urging states to pull resource is doctors and nurses. At some point it doesn't matter how much you are persons and we're just can't physically do it anymore. Florida now surpassing New York for the second highest number of cool did cases. The sunshine state logging more than 9000 cases in the last 24 hours. But parents in Orlando feast today's. 0:5 PM deadline to choose online or in person classes for the school year a new report released over the weekend showing. A troubling increase in infections among children in the state. Also sent to be getting that kind it wasn't gonna affect children and it was only an elderly. And now at its currency issue where these little kids are getting net. According to newly released data nearly 8000 kids under the age of seventeen tested positive for the virus in Florida in the last week alone. Streets. And he's screaming it meanwhile Blair has been hospitalized for a week with that multi inflammatory syndrome that has been linked to rotavirus. The year old smothered now warning parents to think twice about sending their kids to school. It's been really really sad and air I'm watching me. Again nobody knows what's gonna happen later. You know I don't know. How is an. Well in school it's divisive issue in council across the country. A recent poll finds one in our teachers are unlikely to return to the classroom in bomb. Ox more Meng and think yeah.

