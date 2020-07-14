Transcript for Body found in lake believed to be actress Naya Rivera

Now to Southern California where officials are certain the body they found a late. Is that a missing actors dire Rivera the 33 year old former Oakley actress has been missing for almost a week now. And it appears her last act was saving her young son's life ABC's Andrea Fuji has more. This morning a tragic end to the search for actress nine to Rivera. The Ventura county sheriff's office confirming that the body found in lake high route is hers six days after taking her son out for a boat ride. Rivera was last seen in the surveillance video heading out on a rented pond tune boat. The search began after she didn't return as scheduled and her four year old son Jozy was found alone on the boat asleep in a life jacket. Authorities launching dive teams drones and helicopters. Searching a difficult terrain. Family friends and glee costar is holding hands Monday afternoon shortly before her body was found. The shares said Rivera's son told them he and his mom went for a swim and she boosted him back on the boat the when he looked back Rivera had disappeared under the water. Idea perhaps being missed the boat started drifting it was on anchored. And that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat but not enough to save herself. The 33 year old was best known for starring as Santana Lopez on the hit television series glee but long before that she began her career as a child actor. Appearing in a number of popular sitcoms in the 1990s. Fans and former co stars now mourning the deep loss of Rivera on Twitter. Jane Lynch writing rest suite nine what are force you wore love and peace to your family. And fellow glee star Chris Colfer posting on minster Graham. She inspired and up lifted people without even shrine being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Nye it was truly one of a kind and she always will be. Detectives say there's no indication of foul play or suicide. For Verisign has had to be in good health and would relatives. Kenneth Mona Andrea think you.

