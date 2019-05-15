Transcript for SF bans use of facial recognition tech

Not to the ground breaking vote in San Francisco that could have national implications the city has banned the use a facial recognition technology by police and city departments privacy advocates are applauding the move while others worry. It goes too far. This morning saying no to tracking things. Separatist drive become the first city to outlaw the use of facial recognition by police and other city agencies supporters of the band called the technology a threat to civil rights. It's of the ordinance will prevent law enforcement from targeting marginalized communities. When personal information of innocent members of the public to share with third parties in ways that would make anyone uncomfortable. When marginalized groups whether because of the color of their skin their religion or national origin sexual orientation or gender identity. Are trapped. The band will not apply for personal business or federal years law enforcement officials are criticizing the ban saying the technology is needed to protect crowds during large still event's. If people know that we are not using certain technology. Then we become an open target. Several other cities and states could follow San Francisco's we'd. Similar legislation is already being considered an Oakland and a lawmaker Massachusetts has introduced a bill that would impose a moratorium on facial recognition. Until the technology improves. We've seen other countries trying in the UK China very famously has really been pushing hard on us and it does raise a lot of concerns about. People's privacy. So Washington State also look at this issue lawmakers there went in a different direction and rejected a moratorium on the software.

