Transcript for Boston woman dies in elevator crash

Turnout for an elevator accident and Boston woman was killed when the elevator shoes and suddenly dropped ABC's Megan peppers the it has more. This morning new questions surrounding what appears to be a gruesome accident inside his five story apartment building in Boston. A woman dying inside an elevator while loading a box. Everyone is horrified everyone is. We feel awful especially since this was someone who is just moving in the victim a thirty year old Carrie O'Connor was a lecturer at Boston University. Right now it does you can see it all but the cars though it looks like dependent stopped between them. Berth in the basement war. Witnesses say O'Connor was loading a box into the elevator when it suddenly plunged down to the first four. Medical examiner determining the cause of death was traumatic asphyxiation. The elevator. Is all look at that scene or door system and that that the door is not completely shut. It will not move. O'Connor was apparently moving into the building with the help of a friend. When neighbors heard scream mean. What he thinks happened was she either tried to put the box on war went on with the bucks and the box was tall enough to hit something and that started moving and she's scared panicked and went to jump off. Or panicked and didn't stay on. O'Connor previously lectured at other universities in the Boston area and had a Ph.D. in French studies. The online publication had been today describing her as dedicated to inclusion and diversity. The building's property managers throughout the elevator passed inspection earlier this year the incident is under investigation. Nine and think yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.