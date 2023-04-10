'Botanical fingerprints' tattoos gain audience

An artist who developed an innovative method for tattooing by using real flowers is building a growing following on social media. She’s now sharing her story with ABC News' Will Ganss.

April 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live