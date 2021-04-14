Transcript for Possible break in 1996 cold case

We turn out to a possible break in a cold case in California or cause to to Kristen Smart has been missing since 19962. Men are now under arrest one is charged with murder. And please credit up podcaster for helping shed new light on the case. Here's ABC's Megan tempers Ian. This morning a major breakthrough ending nearly 25 year mystery involving the disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart. It's my hope that were able to take the first step toward justice for. The Smart family. Smarts former classmate 44 year old Paul floor is now under arrest in connection with her murder. He's eighty year old father Ruben Flores also arrested as an accessory to murder. Smart was in nineteen year old college freshman neck cal poly stand Lewis Obispo when she vanished in 1996. Never returning to her dorm after floor is walked her home from a party. And Chris and never returned to her dorm room that night. It has not been seen or heard from since that time. Throughout the investigation Paul floors had remained a person of interest. And it's a case progressed he became a suspect then a prime suspect but he's maintained his innocence. Forensic physical evidence was located. And yes we believe this it's linked to Crist and. Authorities refusing to elaborate on what they found we have not recovered Kristen. We'll continue to focus on fighting her remains overnight Kristen Stanley releasing a statement read dean for over 24 years we have waited for this bittersweet day. It is impossible to put into words what this state means for our family we pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home that community now coming together. I'm extremely relieved today I feel bad for Kristen smart's family. That has lived on the edge for 25 years. All glory is being held without bail she'll be outraged mar or possibly as far. Megan think he'll.

