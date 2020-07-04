Transcript for British PM Boris Johnson being treated in intensive care unit

Overnight British prime minister Boris Johnson being treated in the intensive care unit at this London hospital. Downing Street saying his condition worsened Monday after being diagnosed with crow rotavirus eleven days ago. The 55 year old -- Monday that he was in good spirits and was keeping in touch with his team but officials say he was later placed in intensive care. Calling the move a precaution in case he needs a ventilator. Late last week Johnson was seen in this video at his home. So temperature president trump now offering haze of work Americans are all praying for his recovery when you get. Brought in to intensive care that gets very very serious. With this. Particular disease. Now social media is rallying around Johnson's pregnant fiancee Kerry Simmons who also tested positive one person writing on Twitter thoughts are with Kerry Simmons this must be a terrifying moment and despite social distancing. I hope she has someone's hand to hold. Another user saying she's so young seven months pregnant for the first time a massively vulnerable and emotional moment anyway and facing an alone kill herself. With the father in icu. Simmons says she's on the mend as for the prime minister we are expecting an update on his condition sometime later this morning Kenneth motor.

