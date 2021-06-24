Transcript for Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in court

We're. This morning Britney Spears taking the stand slamming the court ordered conservative or ship which she says has left her traumatize. And feeling like a slave the 39 year old demanding the court terminate the agreement without further psychiatric evaluation. Telling the judge she feels quote gained a bond bullied left out and a loan. I'm tired of feeling alone I deserve to have the same rights as anyone. As fans rallied outside port inside spears delivered an emotional plea via phone describing how her core appointed conservators. And her own family allegedly exploited her life tearfully retelling the time she was forced to perform and was allegedly sent to a mental health facility. As punishment for a dispute. Over choreography during rehearsal for a Las Vegas residency and spears also claimed her therapist put her on the powerful medication lithium making her feel drunk but when she told her parents she was scared she says or family did nothing. Back in 2008 spears requested her father as her court appointed conserving our during her highly publicized mental health struggles. But since then the relationship has soured. With spears comparing her father's control over her life to sex trafficking describing a call with him in which she says quote. I cried on the phone for an hour. And he loved every minute of it he loved it and spears says the quote abusive conserve it or ship goes far beyond financial and medical decisions. In fact court documents from Tony sixteen claimed. Her father and others are dictating every aspect of her life from which lawyer she can hire to who she dates to a color she was allowed to paint her kitchen cabinets. I think their real questions about it I think they're real questions now. Whether he's simply trying to control his daughter for his own profit. He's profiting enormously as are everyone who's involved tennis profiting from from Britney. Well Britney by the way not even allowed to see what's being filed in court. It it is really. Unprecedented. Spears selling the court she didn't know she could petition for the conservator ship to be lifted. Until she did her own research saying I've done more than enough I don't owe these people anything. It's embarrassing and demoralizing what I've been through during the twenty minute statement Wednesday spears also contradicted recent claims the she was happy. I just guys I am fine I'm happy. And I like the pumps are telling the judge quote I told the whole world I was okay and happy. It was a lie in addition to Andy to conserve it or ship spears says she wants to choose her own lawyer and attend therapy at her home away from the paparazzi. Even if the court believes that the conservative ship is in some weight needed to protect Britney I do think she should have the right to decide who is in control. And she doesn't want her data control and even for dad has done a fantastic job her right. Her desire should be honored in removing the death. The judge has not set a date for any additional hearings just yet.

