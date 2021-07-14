Transcript for Britney Spears goes back to court

Britney Spears legal battle returns to court today in one major issue is money her father reportedly earns 161000 dollars a month from her cancer leadership. While Britney is limited to a 2000 dollar allowance here's ABC's Andrea Fuji. This morning Britney Spears we'll again appear in court fighting for her freedom. She's expected to call into a Los Angeles courtroom when a judge considers her request for a new attorney. And her hopes of ending her thirteen year conservative ship controlled in part by her father Jamie spears. Back in June Britney dropped a bombshell allegations about how her father handled the conservative ship. Calling it abusive. Describing how she's been isolated exploited even comparing it to sex trafficking and she reportedly wants to hire her own attorney former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosen guard who's represented stars like Steven Spielberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her court appointed lawyer has already asked to resign so has the financial institution Bessemer trust which was assigned to handle her estate. Even britney's long time manager has resigned. This is is understandable why people would jump ship because this is a sinking ship and there is there isn't. Going to withstand this level of scrutiny anymore because now will delight has been placed on this conserving or ship. In today's hearing britney's co conservator of person Jody Montgomery is expected to ask for security to protect her from death threats. And the judge will hear an assessment of how Spears' father is spending her money yeah. And it. Her supporters have become more vocal after the pop star spoke up publicly confessing she was lying in previous social media posts instead saying in court. I'm not happy I can't sleep I'm so angry it's insane britney's father argues the conservative ship remains in the best interest of his daughter's well beans. The American Civil Liberties Union is weighing in on this case the organization has filed an anarchist briefs supporting britney's right to hire her own attorney. Mona Andrew Andrew think he'll.

