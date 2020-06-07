Transcript for Broadway star Nick Cordero dies

Back now with that sad news about probably star nick Cordero losing his battle with corona virus has wife Amanda includes kept fans updated throughout his entire struggle. This morning the Broadway world mourning one of their own. Nick Cordero Tony nominee husband and father passing away from complications of corona virus 95 days after he first checked into the ER. Three months after being admitted to a Los Angeles hospital with what was originally thought to be pneumonia the Canadian actor spent weeks in intensive care. How his right leg amputated and lost more than sixty pounds. The star of stage and screen also suffering several mini strokes. The 41 year old was seemingly healthy before getting sick in March. Let me. His wife Amanda keeping fans and followers of to date on his health tourney. Waking up from a coma and may. Debt back. It is well. But then a series of setbacks for Cordero Amanda saying just last week that he'll likely need a double lung transplant. It's that he let it be. The act in order to Linda kind of like say no plan that would Lynn. Amanda confirming his passing last night Brady won't instill Graham quote. My name in disbelief and hurting everywhere my heart is broken as I can not imagine our lives without him. And in addition to Amanda Cordero survived by his one year old son Elvis.

