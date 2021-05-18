Transcript for More businesses follow new CDC mask mandate

It's the question on many minds this morning today take mascot Staley but I'm. It's super confusing I think it's a little too soon. Mask mandates right now the country's inching toward recovery. Nearly 60% of people ages twelve and up have received at least one vaccine goats every day from my dependent tunnels grown brighter one by one stage are choosing to adopt the CDC's new relaxed and has guidelines for vaccinated Americans. Starting Wednesday in New York will get rid of capacity limits and with its indoor and outdoor mass cools if you are cracks in Natick. You are safe. No masks no social distancing but the switch to ditch couldn't ask is it universal. In California officials announcing restrictions won't be lifted until June 15. Health experts and there are more cautious with new variants emerging and a focus on revised mass guidelines the governor of Illinois following CDC guidelines but the mayor of Chicago seeing. I will continue. To Wear my mask. And is encouraging others to do the saint. The varying requirements compound it by businesses chains like Starbucks Wal-Mart Trader Joe's and Costco and now Home Depot and target dropping their mass schools but only states without mask mandates. Nearly two thirds of Americans are not yet fully vaccinated making some people hesitate. I'm that aware mind. Four alarm time and typed up comfortable and not wearing it. But many experts stress the risk of contracting cove in nineteen if you're fully vaccinated. And slow. I think the CDC did pretty extensive review of the data and founder of the mouse. Who are really not as necessary in many locations now because so many people have been vaccinated. And they're race. Protection are very high. Now the White House supports the CDC's new guidelines saying you don't have to trust your fellow American. He only have to trust the sites Mona I think him.

