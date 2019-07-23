Transcript for Bystanders make incredible roadside rescue

A miracle on I 88 outside of Chicago Monday morning the heart stopping moment a blowout causes this maroon pick up to lose control. Flip and spin you can even see the tragic coming off of the tire here. Very they had been likened. The rear for five seconds you know everything then afterwards they just laying there and you know just waiting for people who. To coming out. John Cramer blocking traffic with his own car running to see if he could help. I just think it was the right thing to do is really the only thing to do I didn't really cross my mind and Tom Myers on his way from his fulltime fire fighting job. To his part time firefighting job when he came upon the crash. Joining a group of good samaritans teaming up to flipped the car back onto its side at that point I knew we had to get the windshield and try to cut the seat belt using tools from nearby construction workers buyers in the others were able to break that windshield and cut off the seat belt freeing the driver. Do you stand on the ice and I wanna get out. So we should probably wait for the fire department to show up. And that's when he proceeded jump out the window the group realizing he was okay started to each year finally he emerged out of the car and came out we were all clapping it was. It was an amazing moment it's given me chills just thinking about it right now. The driver saying he felt lucky to be alive thinking everyone that helped him before emergency crews transported him to the hospital. Where he was later released with just a few cuts and bruises. Experts say if your car gets a blowout keep a firm grip on the steering wheel keep the car pointed straight no matter how hard it tries to pull to one side or the other. And don't slam on the brakes in fact. You may need to hit that gas hard enough to counter acted deceleration caused by the tire. When you're out and appropriates read it then you can pull over towards the side but the blown out tire. Incredible story lol there and I so I'm I'm from this area I 88. Goes directly from Chicago to be how bright from that is such a busy intersection so imagining. This people pulling over to help in the middle of rush hour traffic on any highway but especially that would that would get so backed up is incredible work I see white restore that Nancy and definitely.

