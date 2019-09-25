California executive gets prison time for bribing son’s way into college

More
Devin Sloane admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into USC as a water polo player despite his son having never played the sport. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.
1:58 | 09/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for California executive gets prison time for bribing son’s way into college

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"Devin Sloane admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into USC as a water polo player despite his son having never played the sport. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"65846202","title":"California executive gets prison time for bribing son’s way into college","url":"/WNN/video/california-executive-prison-time-bribing-sons-college-65846202"}