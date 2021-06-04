Transcript for California mother missing since January

This morning a family near San Diego a desperate for answers and as a search for a missing mother of three intensifies. In. Home. Q it. Yeah. 39 year old Mayan no react today wed may seen on January 7. That same day according to our family she filed for divorce from her husband Larry million today. An attorney for Maez Stanley says he noticed warning signs before she went new scene. All the windows were open to trans wrong or blast. Other than the fact that he was obviously airy house how. The attorney Billy little also seen a freezer had gone missing from the garage which was later discovered at the home of Larry's relative. And it appeared the lock on the couple's bedroom door had recently been repaired. There were holes. In the walls and an Arizona freshman repaired all right next door. Leary acknowledges he and his wife had troubles but adding he is feast false allegations and blatant lies surrounding her disappearance. I hello. To. In the meantime the Stanley continues looking for answers organizing search parties hanging fliers in and posting billboards desperate to find Mya. Yet there he opened up their eight people read one. Houston police say we are worried he and there are we reported murder for hire plot connected today Katie but they did not elaborate on the class.

