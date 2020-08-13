Transcript for California wildfire quickly grows to more than 10,000 acres

Here in LA county to lake fire is sucking up everything in its path you can see firefighters here. Protecting this property as fire creeps up along the hillside right behind it. This fire is so powerfully created enough force to make several fire tornadoes and while firefighters haven't confirmed it any of the homes have been destroyed. In this area several people believe their homes are gone. This fire started small sparking late Wednesday but it exploded to thousands of eight burst in a matter of hours. The evacuees and their neighbors worked quickly to move livestock. But the buyer is right in the past. Of lake Hughes leaving everyone in the area here on edge a huge part of this fire fights the aerial attack by a team of nine choppers and six between aircraft. Even the bus check and water drops though did little to slow this fire's growth. This isn't very resource tasking firefight in fact 500 firefighters are either on the way here or already fighting this blaze. Veronica miracle ABC news Los Angeles. We are continuing to monitor that seem every few understand that much of that area hasn't burned since 1968. And approximately a hundred structures were told are under mandatory evacuation orders so again we will keep watch. On that breaking story out of California.

