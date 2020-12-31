Transcript for Calls for justice for wrongly accused teen

Overnight a rally for justice. Grammy winning musician Keon herald surrounded by supporters calling for criminal charges of the woman who falsely accused his teenage son of stealing her cell phone. Accusations he says the racially motivated. Yeah. How many people end up in prison for ever how many people end up dead. Because because a mistaken identity quote unquote because of rapidly huge response so much so many people wrongfully. Profiled and this needs to stop whose. You don't have good bye and are you kidding me it doesn't want I want I'd only in the world it's an encounter caught on young seniors phone that's now gone viral. The woman seen plunging fourteen year old Keon Harrell junior tried to grab his phone while claiming he took hers. But she it actually misplaced it in this newly released surveillance video you can see the woman wrestle with Keon trying to tackle him to the ground. All happening in the lobby of the new York city hotel work he on smothers has employee should have done more. That old cell helped the lady retrieve our own David. Security ask your wait for the police. And which they say they called. Police say the unidentified 22 year old woman lives in California and are trying to track her down. She spoke was CNN disputing what happened and claims she was assaulted but she hasn't provided evidence to support fat. Investigators considering assault and possibly attempted robbery charges against the woman. But at this time are calling this a racially bias crime Keon junior wasn't capped the rally. But spoke with Good Morning America. Think she is here lessor and Islam BC news rumors Jerusalem and the current. A hotel has apologized to the family but acknowledges more could have been done to.

