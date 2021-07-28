What's next in Capitol riot probe?

More
After four police officers detailed the violence they endured that day, subpoenas for lawmakers and former President Donald Trump could be next. ABC News' Faith Abubey reports.
2:36 | 07/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What's next in Capitol riot probe?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:36","description":"After four police officers detailed the violence they endured that day, subpoenas for lawmakers and former President Donald Trump could be next. ABC News' Faith Abubey reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"79113496","title":"What's next in Capitol riot probe?","url":"/WNN/video/capitol-riot-probe-79113496"}