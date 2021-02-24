Transcript for Capitol security bombshell

This morning on the hill more testimony about the deadly January 6 capital right the hearing began Tuesday at the very scene of the deadly insurrection. Capitol police officers like captain corniche a Mendoza recalling that deadly day. I received chemical burns to my face is still have an I heel to the same as an American. And as army veteran. It's sad to CS attacked our fellow citizens. Three officers in charge of protecting the capital pointing fingers at the FBI and other agencies. Telling congress they were never warned about the waves of insurrection ist who came to unleash violence in the name of Donald Trump. None of the intelligence we receive predicted what actually occurred we properly planned for mass demonstrations with possible violence. We got was a military style coordinated assault. The highlight of the day a bombshell report from the FBI Norfolk office according to a statement from the FBI warning was sent to capitol police officers on January 5. Warning of right wing extremists preparing to quote fight a war. Former capitol police chief Steven son who resigned two days after the right telling congress he didn't see that warning until this week. And that it was sending email and email that was never seen him. If we have inspiration that's coming in the day before a major event. That that has that level of specificity. That a key get a little more attention than it just being handled either through an email or electronic. Format. This morning ABC news obtained a copy of testimony you'll hear today from another capitol official. Who'll go on the record claiming he too was never informed of the planned violence Brad Blanton the Architect of the Capitol who sits on a four person capitol police board. He'll tell congress he was never briefed on those credible threats. And later today the House Appropriations Committee we're gonna meet to talk about emergency spending for cost related to the capitol six insurrection. Clubby everything from restoration efforts to the building itself security concerns for that day and the entire day. And of course a counseling services for everyone involved. I could Jack gene ABC news Washington.

