Car dealers crippled by cyberattack

The nearly week-old cyber outage has left thousands of dealers across the U.S. and Canada unable to process appointments or complete sales transactions. ABC News' Alison Kosik reports.

June 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live