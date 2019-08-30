Transcript for Car nearly hits girl getting off school bus

One out to the close call for a little girl at her bus stop her mother watched as a car blew through the stop sign. Nearly hitting the girl this video is terrifying and this morning that mother is now has an urgent warning for other parents. Yeah in excited mother waiting for her daughter after her first day riding the bus to and from school in Houston and a million. The buses arms swinging out to signal stopped to oncoming traffic but then this terrifying moments. A car appearing to blow right past that sign seconds before that little girl tried to cross the road Hewitt say well elect that. My daughter right. What an OPEC. You can see the stop sign extending out from the site of the stock bust moments before the car races past it. The girl's mother says she got the license plate. But says police told her they couldn't do anything so she posted the video to social media warn other parents which soon went viral. They don't even stop they don't slow down or anything. And I just screamed to something no parent should have to Wheaton is. A 2018 survey of school bus drivers in 38 states and Washington DC. Found that nearly 84000. Vehicles pastor busses illegally. Aren't a single day. Lina a mother hopes her video serves as a warning to both parents and two drivers. We don't want anyone to be murdered arts have a life taking by app. Sitting do we need to watch out for our children we have to protect our children our children our future. Unimaginable 84000 of these incidents on a single day school districts across the nation. Are trying to make bus stop safer. New York will soon add stop arm cameras to school buses. And that's to catch drivers who failed to stop incredible to see that and they need harsh penalties as well for when people violate that law.

