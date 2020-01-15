Transcript for Carolina Panthers’ Luke Kuechly announces he’s retiring at 28

Surprising how why from the NFL a star player is calling it quit he's not even thirty years old making his decision all the more shocking. This morning a star NFL player announcing his retirement at just 28 years old. Makes me sad because I love playing this game I've played it since I was a little kid and it's my favorite thing in the world who do. During an emotional three minute video loop keep Lee of the Carolina Panthers says he can no longer play as fast in his physical as before. There's only one way to play this game since I was a little kid is is to play fast simply physical play strong and at this point I don't know if I'm they would do that anymore and that's the part that is the most of quotas. I still want to play but I don't think it's the right decisions so. Thought about it for a long time and I think now is. Opportunity for me to step away with it. With with what's going on here and he really didn't explain why he can't play a strong. But the linebacker has been plagued with head injuries missing seven games in recent seasons because of can cautions. Speculation about health concerns was all the talk overnight on ES and then some. Then sends ended the season triggered the fact that. Lou occasionally doesn't feel like him play at a level that made him the best linebackers and a foul in one only has just speculating that could be concussion. Heatley who signed a five year contract worth 61 million dollars back in when he fifteen says he hopes to still be part of the game. Thank your burden in itself your constant support. And now it's time to move in different direction assets such a tough decision a walkway from history don't what's best for him and his family a lot of buyers here.

