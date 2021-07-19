Transcript for Cartoon has some American kids speaking with British accents

Stephen. Semel and eat this scandal but he is gavel in knows his daughter Danny loves Padma pig. Could get eyeglasses Vermont. Tell them daddy. Once Saddam petition isn't very strange word for somebody that speaks Spanish English and has no British ancestry what ciller. A British accent and British slang sneaking their way into the California five year olds everyday vernacular Dickinson could you this it but Danny isn't the only kid peppering cup but into their daily conversation shall. This video and talk viewed nearly ten million times my daughter Hazmat I was called a pet the pig. British accents. Oh. Parents meeting about the so called up affect. My six year old calls the gas station the petrol station now. For Christmas I had to put out a freaking mince pie for father Christmas Prez we column here in the states Santana. Kids spending more time on that Teddy during the pandemic he was watching that looked great. Episodes free on YouTube. That was my. In my life saver for the first humans while my wife who has. I'll working in I was working from home with a daughter from February Tony what he did what anyone. Pepper paid remains the world's second most in demand children's heart she's only after sponge Bob square dance. So pepper paid lies the light. On call baby sitter basically for the beginning part of it and. It's kind of like a British nanny but Hebert. Or. And I might. The sun. I'm might be attached to bulk student the company is behind that the big sedated statement young pepper fancier as a friend. And as we do with friends that we admire we pick up some of their characteristics. Imitation is the sincerest fooled a flat tree. Thanks IA you're welcome back eight eight the worst thing to mimic from TV a lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.