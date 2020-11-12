Transcript for Cashing in on Cameo

Kevin Malone is best known for its chilly it's probably think my two best. But the actor who played him on the office Brian Bom Gartner is making a name for himself elsewhere the wildly popular cameo. A load specialized. Accounting services team. An app that lets bands booked a personalized video shout out from their favorite actors comedians musicians and personalities. I shred paper very well. I'd. I'd like turtles eons. I'm Macomb mean public Chile the apps founder revealing in a New York Times podcasts that Bom Gartner is 2020s. Top earner so. Book person on the platform right now. The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from the office how do you over a million dollars. This year in bookings. More than a million bucks I just wanna lie on the beach topped box. That's all I've ever. Bob Gardner charging a 195 dollars per personalized video shout out I got a fairly reasonable price on the out. Carol Baskin goes for 299 bucks a Lindsay Lohan cost 215. Dollars. The boats expensive cameo shout out. Caitlin Jenner who charges 2500. Dollars or video so why is Bryant Bob Gardner the most successful of the it's his. Persona on you really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos that you think equality of the cameo is something Matt. Is really important people and and the content is really funny. It's that comedy that plays well with cameos audience even this soup Nazi from Steinfeld. It's no making six figures a year on the act. Red. News. No soup order you a lucrative opportunity for Dan favorites from art goatee sitcoms I am going to yeah thinner and. Rich do. You already are candid. Says several of Bryant's office cast mates are on cameo as well including Oscar Stanley Meredith. But somehow hope he is the most expensive one they're charging 500 bucks. Per video but by the way you guys with the holiday is here I've been meaning to ask which celebrities would you love a cameo shout out frank Harry. A lesson. Well how they would be towed because nobody likes her because they've off but that's that they. We charting out the EYU. Bounty we need to finish it well how much can go for on there. You guys you can't put a price tag out perfection it. Mean good and sad all my cameo. Appearances happen right here ABC news's whatever their pay me. But I have mayor may not have looked into one from one of the ninety day fiance well thought that's buddy Baldelli tonight. Fifty banks will lay it.

