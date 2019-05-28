Transcript for Catastrophic tornado touches down near Dayton, Ohio

We begin with breaking news that severe weather threat that's happening right now a tornado described as large and destructive touched down overnight near Dayton Ohio the damage is being described as extensive one reporter says and an entire neighborhood. It's destroyed. State's Department of Transportation treated out as pictures. Showing snowplows. Being used to clear debris there are reports of people trapped in their homes as forecasters warned the danger for the area is not over yet. Overnight a catastrophic tornado touched down in Dayton Ohio. Tornado didn't earn half the homes obliterated by the powerful winds as residents ran for cover. I don't. We reduce it Niguel here. Within 510 seconds because from dec quiet to a jet engine taken off. It's allowed us noise and never heard this church sustained heavy damage the steeple completely ripped off scariest fifteen seconds of my life. As soon as a solid image. I realize how blessed we were to still be years. This tornado hit just hours effort twister and Indianapolis toppled trees destroyed buildings and downed power lines. We solve the spending. And I turned around Philly. Three seconds and the tree in our neighbor's back yard felons are back yard hit our art. Officials say that twister there rests at least 75 homes. There are trees down on every main road to even the side streets are all covered with trees and power lines utility poles are down home right now. Stay home stay inside for your safety right now. Qualifier Cruz or Powell it's dark and there is electrical hazards. Meanwhile new chaotic scenes near Chicago flash floods swamping roads buildings tore through their foundation. And the windows of the cell phone store shattered by the violent winds but Trevor was in the car when it did collapse and take a look at this gas station the overhang collapsed from the powerful wind gusts. Of course still trapped but neat though crumble structure. The biggest problem is dead is still unstable right now they can skip also clamped arrest in a way.

