-
Now Playing: Up close and personal with Hayley Kiyoko
-
Now Playing: NYPD investigating hate crime following vandalism of images of Megan Rapinoe
-
Now Playing: World Pride 2019 celebrated in New York
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Hayley Kiyoko
-
Now Playing: Tom Cruise surprises fans with 'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer
-
Now Playing: 'Cats' trailer debuts with a starry cast
-
Now Playing: 'Top Gun' sequel trailer drops 33 years after beloved classic
-
Now Playing: New star-studded 'The Lion King is giving us all the nostalgic feels
-
Now Playing: San Diego celebrates the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Billy Eichner dishes on 'The Lion King'
-
Now Playing: Mitchell Tenpenny on 'Alcohol You Later'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton could be down for an 'Old Town Road' remix
-
Now Playing: Lance Bass shows Keke the 'Bye Bye Bye' dance
-
Now Playing: Pop star Ally Brooke's killer cookie sandwiches
-
Now Playing: Keke and Lance are here for Beyonce's new video
-
Now Playing: The viral 'fashion advice' dad is here
-
Now Playing: Comic Con celebrates 50th anniversary
-
Now Playing: French BMX rider completes jump over Tour de France competitors
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry talks the 'process' of reconciliation with Taylor Swift
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts celebrates sports broadcaster Bob Ley with a surprise reunion