Transcript for CDC confirms patient with coronavirus in California

We begin with a major development and the qualifiers emergency just hours after president trump addressed the nation. The city CS confirmed a patient in California may be the first person in the US to get the virus through so called community spread that means the source of the infection is unknown. Overnight more cases were confirmed in Italy in South Korea US airlines are now suspending more flights. To those countries and US military has canceled drills and South Korea as a precaution. Meanwhile financial markets are on edge after stocks dropped for a third consecutive day ABC's Andrew timber begins our coverage in Washington where vice president Mike Pence is now leading the response effort. Andrew good morning. Good morning and it is not a matter of if bush when it starts to spread more rapidly here in the United States according to health officials one of the latest cases had no known travel or contact with anyone else who has corona virus while a battle over how to handle it is brewing. On Capitol Hill. As clusters of corona virus continue to spread around the globe here at home the United States is wrestling with how to prepare for an outbreak on American soil. And the number one priority from our standpoint is the health and safety of the American people. And now the Centers for Disease Control confirming a patient in California contracting corona virus with no known travel or exposure to another infected patient. Believed to be the first such case in the US. The president alongside his top health advisors trying to reassure the country but downplaying the danger Wednesday he tapped vice president Mike Pence to lead the US response to the virus while asking congress for at least 2.5. Billion dollars to stop the spread. We've been working with. The hill very very carefully very strongly. And I think we are very good bipartisan spirit for money. Democrats and even some Republicans say it's not enough at what he's doing is late. Too late and naymick. Hopefully we can make up for the loss of time. Airports around the world are doing all they can to prevent and prepare an. An LAX crews disinfecting surfaces after a Korean airlines flight attendant who worked on flights at the airport tested positive for the virus in Korea a US soldier has come down with go mid nineteen the military ordering additional screenings of all service members and in Italy corona virus cases surging while back in the US. Health experts say not to expect a vaccine. Any time soon we can't be Lyon a vaccine. Over the next several months to a year. And with that latest case in California that brings the total number of corona virus cases here in the US to sixty Kenneth Kimberly. Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.