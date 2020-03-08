CDC predicts more than 180,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 22

More
It comes amid growing concern about schools reopening and pro sports resuming. ABC's Megan Tevrizian reports.
3:35 | 08/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC predicts more than 180,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 22

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:35","description":"It comes amid growing concern about schools reopening and pro sports resuming. ABC's Megan Tevrizian reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"72143137","title":"CDC predicts more than 180,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 22 ","url":"/WNN/video/cdc-predicts-180000-us-coronavirus-deaths-august-22-72143137"}