Now Playing: CDC director addresses changing mask guidance

Now Playing: Back-to-school shopping nightmare

Now Playing: What's next in Capitol riot probe?

Now Playing: Simone Biles' exit shines light on mental health

Now Playing: Reptile couple meets for 1st time on FaceTime

Now Playing: Colorado officers arrested after body cam video shows suspect being choked

Now Playing: Police officers recount Capitol riot in Day 1 of special hearing

Now Playing: CDC makes about-face on mask guidelines

Now Playing: These authors hope to bring Black and white book clubs together

Now Playing: Officers give chilling accounts of Jan. 6 insurrection before House select committee

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Now Playing: Jan. 6 committee member on subpoenas: ‘We will use all the tools available’

Now Playing: GOP Congressman: Jan. 6 select committee will be a ‘1-sided affair’

Now Playing: Dr. Richard Besser on the state of the pandemic: 'It's far from over'

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Charity donations at 2-decade low

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 27, 2021

Now Playing: Breaking down the 1st day of Jan. 6 select committee testimony