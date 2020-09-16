-
Now Playing: Derek Jeter, Larry Walker inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
-
Now Playing: Boston woman dies in elevator crash
-
Now Playing: President Trump answers questions from voters in town hall
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Sally grows into Category 2 storm overnight
-
Now Playing: Cardi B files for divorce
-
Now Playing: Blind football player
-
Now Playing: Wildfires fuel climate change debate
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Sally expected to make landfall later today
-
Now Playing: Kaepernick: NFL's social justice 'propaganda'
-
Now Playing: Chiefs win NFL season opener
-
Now Playing: Search for tiger on the loose in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Death toll rising in wildfire disaster
-
Now Playing: Trump denies he lied to Americans
-
Now Playing: Teen's shoe repair company
-
Now Playing: Oregon declares state of emergency, 36 wildfires burning
-
Now Playing: Goodbye to 'Keeping up with the Kardashians'
-
Now Playing: Djokovic slapped with additional fine from US Open
-
Now Playing: Trump and Biden trade jabs with election 8 weeks away
-
Now Playing: California firefighters battle wildfires fueled by record heat