Now to Washington and a breakthrough in the standoff over evidence from the -- report that Democrats say could be crucial to impeachment proceedings the Justice Department has now agreed to turn over that key evidence. To a house committee meanwhile lawmakers have now her from the star witness in the Watergate hearings a man president trump calls. A loser ABC Serena Marshall has more on all of this good morning Serena. Kenneth good morning and that deal was announced as I hearing with the house judiciary was getting under way and when they couldn't get White House counsel from president trump. They brought in president Nixon's. It's a contempt vote to delayed at least for now. The Justice Department and a House Judiciary Committee striking a deal turning over some of the underlying documents from the Muller report. We have a responsibility. To do this work. To follow the facts where they lead. The deal follows weeks of tense negotiations. And includes providing the committee interview notes firsthand accounts of misconduct and other critical evidence according to the chairman. And it stalls the plan to vote that would hold the attorney general in contempt of congress. But it didn't stop the hearing. After announcing the agreement chairman Nadler dabbling in the first in this series scrutinizing those ten incidents of possible obstruction of justice laid out in the -- report. They wanted to hear from White House counsel Don again but the White House directed him along with other aides not to testify. Instead they brought in a different white house council president Nixon's. In many ways the mullah report. Is to president trump but the so called Watergate roadmap. Was to president Richard Nixon. The president responding to forty and began President Nixon never got there he left I don't leave his big difference I don't leave. John these fellas are for many years. Congress will still vote today though on the mullah report. And powering a committee to go straight to a judge and get more documents if negotiations with the Justice Department stall. And the attorney general isn't in the clear just yet on Wednesday a different committee that house oversight plans to hold a contempt vote with ham and secretary of commerce Wilbur Ross over the 20/20 citizenship question Kenneth Jenna. House Democrats flexing their muscle their Serena thank you.

