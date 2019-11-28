Transcript for Chemical plant inferno

Now to the massive explosions rocking a chemical plant in southeast Texas felt. Ten miles away the fire still burning overnight 60000. People nearby been told. To evacuate. Overnight residents within a four mile radius of this burning chemical plant facing a mandatory evacuation order and curfew the plant about ninety miles east of Houston and in port nature this produces chemical and petroleum based products three tanks burst into flames and now crews are fighting to keep the fire from spreading to other tanks. The first emergency call came in early Wednesday surveillance footage from this nearby cafe shows the power of the initial explosion. Blowing out windows and blowing open doors homes in the area also damaged run the bedroom to get my daughter here is that we got to get out of here are some just gonna blow. Thirteen hours after the first explosion a second blast sending burning debris flying into the air. A huge plume of black smoke seen for miles officials rushing to begin air quality checks. All the monitoring today shows that our air quality is within the gad lands there exists. No danger to the public as a result of the plume. Thus for. Authorities now warning people to stay away from debris scattered by the explosions as they try to determine what caused this disaster we certainly don't want people touching it. We bare hands. Sutter is it could be contaminated. Three workers at the plant were injured but they are already out of the hospital officials are not giving any timeline. As to when the evacuations in the area will be left it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.