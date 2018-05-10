Transcript for Chicago prepares for potential protests

We turn out to the city of Chicago waiting for possible verdict today in the trial of a police officer charged with fatally shooting. A black teenager shooting him sixteen times schools and businesses are preparing for protests. As a jury deliberates. This morning's Chicago bracing for potentially violent protests as jurors deliberate the fate of officer Jason van dyke. Van dyke seen here shooting seventeen year old Kwan McDonald as McDonald was walking away from officers while holding a knife. The suspended police officers charged with first degree murder official misconduct and sixteen counts of aggravated battery. For each shot he fired. Prosecutors say man died showed no regard for McDonald's life and claimed the officer exaggerated the threat McDonald posed. He's not so early he shot too often any thought or way to oh. Long the defense call indicates a tragedy but not murder saying the shots were fired because McDonald would not follow the officers' instructions. It's a tragedy. It could have been prevented. With a one simple. Step. Look. And reform don't drop that knife. You'd be here today. Yeah the first day of deliberations ending with van dyke getting emotional the judge however scolding him for returning to court late. Lawyers for rent I'd say he was dealing with the threat made against us daughter the judge gave van dyke until today to show proof of that threat or his bond could be revoked. The release of the shooting video and 2015 sparking months long protest. And with the verdict now possible today businesses are preparing to shut their doors and more than 121000 officers are standing by ready to respond. And to prepare for a protest some schools will dismiss students early when the verdict is handed down. And other schools have planned to hold recess inside if there is a not guilty verdict.

