Transcript for Chinese rocket set to fall to Earth this weekend

This morning scientists are narrowing down when an out of control ten story rocket. Could strike earth. China's space agency launched the rocket last week the boosters were supposed to fall into the ocean but they fell into Earth's orbit. Now scientists say remnants of the rocket parts which are of 2100 feet long could come down this weekend hitting anywhere from the US to New Zealand. Re read your thoughts cars and trucks are RAN distributed so. Don't potential. Nothing this heavy has fallen back to earth in more than thirty years a similar mistake with a rocket last year sent debris raining down over Africa. Causing serious damage. I d.'s long metal raw like a chimera Longmeadow Ross sliced through the yeah there well shin-soo. Buildings AM these village and in Ivory Coast. The US secretary of defense says the military has no plans to shoot down the rocket in the meantime scientists put your chances of getting hit by debris. At about one in several billion. What we're worried about your is that the European yards of any board or are different than Johnson who Gregoire. And so bolstered bureau print press. And so when you're what you are propping up once remarked population. It's so important and what order. Yes and any given individual and injured. More anchor. Now scientists should know exactly where the rocket will fall a few hours before it comes down.

