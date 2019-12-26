Transcript for The 'Christmas gift' from Kim Jong Un never happened

We do have to get to the other big story this morning the impeachment showdown in Washington for the first time a key Republican senator is speaking out Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski says she's quote. Disturbed about how the process has unfold it's so far between senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. And the White House in the meantime a growing threat from North Korea has been the focus of attention in Washington but the so called Christmas gift from Kim Jong-un. Never arrived ABC's Trevor alt is here with the latest on both fronts Trevor good morning. Good morning Kenneth good morning today hoping both had a good Christmas you know right now congress is home for the holiday recess president trump is down in Florida at his estate but. If you thought that the holidays a be enough the ponds the fighting over impeachment and nuclear weapons. He would be mistaken. This morning lawmakers locked in a bitter holiday standoff president trump unleashing an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She hates Republican part she hates all other people that voted for me. And the Republican part of. The president also firing off a string of tweets aimed at Pelosi criticizing her for refusing to turn over the articles of impeachment against him to the senate. But the speaker is standing firm writing a letter to house Democrats saying it now remains for the senate to present the rules under which we will proceed Republicans have already pushed back against requests from the Democrats' Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell pledging total coordination with the White House. And that's not sitting well with at least one member of his own party Republican senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska telling NBC affiliate KT UU. And in fairness when I her and that I was to scared adding there should be distance between the White House and senate over the impeachment proceedings. As the sparring continues much of the focus in Washington has been going toward a familiar threat North Korea promising to deliver our Christmas gift to the US. A warning many believe could be a hint at another long range missile test. But as ABC's Matt Gutman explains on the ground in neighboring South Korea. That still hasn't happened. So far we haven't heard of any activity at launch sites or any. Increased military activity. That doesn't mean it won't happen. Or president trump when asked about that North Korean Christmas present joked that may be he would be receiving a beautiful vase but he did add that whatever the gift for the threat might be. The US would handle it successfully. Today Kenneth.

