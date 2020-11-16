Transcript for Cities face new restrictions to limit spread of coronavirus

This morning major cities are facing new restrictions as to prove it case is skyrocket. You know what's really uncomfortable in doing. When you die. That's my answer. Health officials in Philadelphia are now see more closures today Pennsylvania is now reporting and a surging cases hospitalizations. And deaths. And Washington State indoor dining is now banned the governor is also cracking down on gatherings including private parties. Indoor social gatherings with people from outside your home are prohibited. Unless they quarantined for fourteen days Michigan's governor issued a new emergency order Sunday canceling in person crosses at schools and colleges. And shutting down group classes that jams as well as casinos in a movie theaters the so called three week Paul's begins Wednesday. But is already drawing criticism from one or president Trump's top health advisors doctor Scott outlets responded to the announcement by tweeting the only way this stops is that people rise up between quickly slammed by critics claim meet in incites violence becomes six weeks after governor Gretchen Widmer was the target of an alleged kidnapping plot. We know that the White House likes to single us out here Irish in me out in particular I'm not going to be bullied into you're not following an. Reputable scientists and medical earth national. Out let's denies he was suggesting any kind of violence Meola Texas El Paso facing a dire situation. Corners so overwhelmed by the influx of Covert victims that prison inmates are now hoping move bodies or to mobile Boortz in New York officials outraged over scenes like this. Hundreds of people packed into an a legal warehouse party. A blatant violation of safety orders the governor warns the months leading up to a vaccine will be the hardest New York City and other cities are now facing new testing challenges and delays. As travelers rush to get results before Thanksgiving. We agree that everybody would be tested. In order tend to be able to go my farm Mary's. I'm somewhat compromised eighty years old and my mom is getting out there as well so we want me sure they're safe. Just because you test negative doesn't mean that you might not be incubating or you might have been exposed in the eye and that it took to get the Astros all act. Every social action ads carry little that are risk but that. And North Dakota is one of several states in the middle of the country where hospitals. Say they're overwhelmed listen to this there was only one icu bed available Sunday in the State's capital its mark.

