Transcript for Close alligator encounter

He's definitely holder Singapore and in the Stillwater it couldn't tell you knew he was big but not. How big. Eleven feet seven inches 500 pounds. And hungry. It was a typical morning for the grundy family in league city Texas dad Andrew getting ready to head off to work checking out as kids and their baby sitter. Fishing in the lake behind the house Andrew startled by something in the watered. Near his four year old it was just a pickle alligator edges common. Right towards worst years. And I just ran out the gate and up through the baby sitter through the gate nitric my daughter wrote Bates and took a couple stepped back and he was just right there calling. If he was just. Anybody but what would he do it take snack and true calling in the professionals to help. House like camp writing an overprotective dad here but I like you might caller. And she was you know hate how big she and I think you know she's she's only about 32 pals may mean. Now. And she was like no pets that are excised. For that size alligator. It took five hours and few alligator wranglers to game wardens to construction workers. Andrew and his dad to get the alligator on to land and into a truck. As ranchers four year old you'd think she'd want nothing to do with marine life for a while it would. Be NB. She. And facing east. Facing us for the win this tale has a happily ever after for everyone involved big Gator was transported to a rescue service in sanctuary about an hour away. The keepers there say he's happy and healthy. And most importantly wealth that I hope. That's good and the dad says that they go kayaking in the lake some times and also take this land they everything and now yeah the Al looking. And I would bet the kid's not your wife. Thank you will appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.