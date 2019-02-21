Now Playing: Coast Guard lieutenant's mass attack plan thwarted

Now Playing: Coast Guard officer charged in alleged terror plot

Now Playing: Chicago police charge Jussie Smollett with felony

Now Playing: Oscars countdown begins

Now Playing: New York Toy Fair kicks off

Now Playing: Vatican holds summit on child sex abuse

Now Playing: Trump denies interfering in hush-money case

Now Playing: Converting Madam C.J. Walker's mansion into a think tank

Now Playing: First woman to play Olaf from 'Frozen'

Now Playing: New presenters and performers announced for Oscars

Now Playing: West Virginia teachers to remain on strike

Now Playing: Shocking new allegations against Jussie Smollett

Now Playing: 2020 presidential race heats up

Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' Week 7 recap

Now Playing: How to appropriately celebrate National Drink Wine Day

Now Playing: NBA All-Star Game

Now Playing: 2 potential suspects arrested in Jussie Smollett attack

Now Playing: Parkland: 1 year later

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Manafort accused of lying to FBI