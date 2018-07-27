Transcript for Cohen says president knew about Trump Tower meeting

Sorry we're gonna keep an eye on all of those fires out west but to the other breaking news overnight another bombshell from president trumps former attorney Michael calling. Sources say Cohen now claims the president knew ahead of time. About that trump tower meeting with talked about in 2016. The Russians were expected to offered dirt on Hillary Clinton at that meeting Cohen is reportedly saying he was in the room when the president learned about the meeting. ABC's today Norman has the details on why that piece of information can be so significant today good morning. Dank and is good morning so this is the 2016 meeting. Or Donald Trump junior met with Russian to a promising dirt on Hillary Clinton president trump has denied knowing anything about that meeting but now his former right hand man is saying he. Did you know. A new bombshell dropping overnight in the ongoing Russia investigation. Multiple sources tell ABC news Michael calling the president former attorney and fixer claims that then candidate Donald Trump. Was away here of the June 2016 trump tower meeting before it happens could coupled no I expected something like this. From -- been lying all we can mean or for to be penalized for years I honestly don't think it's that significant in any event that is a matter it didn't happen. That's up position the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani telling CNN Cohen isn't credible. Collect claim contradict repeated denials by president trump his son Don junior and lawyers Stacy trump knew nothing about the meeting in which Russians promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. In his first in depth interview after the FBI raided his home office and hotel room. Cohen signaled to ABC's George Stephanopoulos his willingness to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors. Even if that puts president trump in jeopardy here is no way. You're gonna bring down to trinity United States. On the testimony on corroborated but a proven liar. At the same time one of the most powerful people in the Trump Organization has now been subpoenaed by federal investigators. Prosecutors are now using a grand jury to question chief financial officer Alan why sober it's part of the investigation into whether Colin violated any campaign finance laws by trying to keep women quiet who claimed to have had affairs with trump. I've spoken to Alan watts over about how to set the whole thing. With us earlier funding. Yes. And president tribes Twitter feed is no stranger to controversy he's recently use it to hit back at Michael Cohen and now the New York Times reports that Robert Mueller is scrutinizing president trumps tweets about James combing an attorney general Jeff Sessions to see whether they add up to attempts to obstruct the investigation. That president trump regularly calls a witch hunt paying Candace Gregory interest in going over the president's for defeat burgeoning thank you.

