Transcript for The college admission scandal adds new charges

Return out to the new charges in the college admissions bribery scandal they could result in more prison time for parents fighting allegations including Laurie lock like. People Magazine reports the actress is terrified of these new charges. This morning pressure mounting for the parents fighting charges in the college admissions scandal. Eleven parents who've pled not guilty in the scheme. Are now facing federal bribery charges including Laurie loch Lin and her husband. A source close to lock when told People Magazine the actress is terrified saying quote eight feel like this is dated vs Goliath. How do you go up against the federal government when the government has decided to make an example out of view. The full house actress and her fashion designer husband Osman Gian knowingly have pled not guilty. After being accused of paying half million dollars to get their two daughters and he USC by opposing them as routine recruits even though nighter road crew. And now new court filings are detailing the couple's alleged role in sweet do you guys have any comment. Prosecutors say the alleged mastermind Rick singer. Emailed the couple about their oldest daughter writing it would probably help to get a picture of her on an hurt in workout clothes like a real athlete to. Gina Lee replied fantastic will get whole. According to court documents Gena Lee forty an invoice as part of the payoff to his accountant writing. Good news my daughter raising USC bad news is I had to work the system but. This sees clearly. Prosecutors trying to pressure these parents into cutting a deal these new charges come as actors Felicity Huffman is set to be released this weekend from prison. The Desperate Housewives star pled guilty admitting to paying 151000 dollars to have a Procter correct her daughter's SAT scores. Another parent who cut a deal Jane bucking ham is expected to be sentenced today. When your friends to say they'll lie any arrests made you want I'm. Then do not doing the best selling off there in TV personality pled guilty to paying Rick singer 50000 dollars to have someone else take her son's ACT exam. In a letter to the judge blocking him apologized saying my family and my children have been lucky to have so many advantages that other families in children's do not and yet. I committed crimes or that my son could have another advantage an unfair and illegal one. Prosecutors are asking a judge sentenced bucking him to six months in prison bucking him is asking for one year of probation instead.

