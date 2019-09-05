Transcript for College athlete impaled by javelin

Ordinary about an almost unbelievable freak accident in Georgia that could've been aptly at a ballpark college sprinter as he was running back were the backward the running Packwood spreads are a world Kansas you're with the details yet that's right good morning YouTube and good morning to all of you it's almost every college athletes. Worst nightmare a freak accident ending in an injury. Even still allied to Godwin is trying to keep the spirits up. Right before surgery I was able to talk to him and he stated that he was gonna be okay. University of Georgia track and field star Elijah Godwin in paled by a javelin during practice on Tuesday. The freshman doing a backward sprinting drill when he ran into the javelin slicing through its back and piercing his long narrowly missing his heart. UGA saying it was truly an accident in javelin with stationery and stuck in the ground when Godwin struck it. EMT's reportedly signed off part of the javelin while it was still in goblins back later at the hospital doctors working to get the rest out of his chest. His mother rushing to his side there. Javelin Peterson's mom. And so they had to remove the javelin carefully. Into the camera in hand and carefully. Nature of it all organs where. Us monopoly and and they only organ that was the campus was his home. But now Godwin is out of surgery breathing on his own and in stable condition is an example. TV is already running to visit Godwin can't wait to get back in the game on saying he hopes be up and running with the team within the next few months. Lois Lane you won't be at its Atlanta in the SEC championships this weekend. What national's plan it may still would be that strong. Stronger than ever that's right you. EMS and the Athens regional medical center staff for their amazing work its missiles facilitating a light his recovery. An important shout out to those heroes during this national nurse appreciation week indeed incredible story there thousand that runs thanks well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.